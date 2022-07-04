Adkins Mystery Monday: Do You Know What Native Plant Blooms from the Top Down?

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what native plant blooms from the top down and is appropriately named for the fireworks tonight?
Last week, we asked you about wild bergamot (Monarda fistulosa)! This powerhouse pollinator plant boasts shades of pastel pink and purple in the summer. Monarda is in the mint family and certainly acts like it, as it has a tendency to spread and fill in an area. Its aromatic petals and leaves have a peppery oregano flavor.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.
