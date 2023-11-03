Thanksgiving Food Drive at KCMS

Students in a mentoring program at Kent County Middle School are hosting a food drive in November, collecting items families can use for Thanksgiving meals.
The students are holding the second annual AAEE Thanksgiving Food Drive Nov. 1 to 21. Items being collected are: Canned Gravy, Canned Corn, Canned Greens, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce
Corn Bread Mix,Biscuit Mix, White Rice, Chicken Broth, Canned Yams, Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni and Cheese
The food items may be dropped off in the middle school’s Student Support Center.
