The Historical Society to Present “Kent County: Recovered Histories”

The Historical Society of Kent County will host historian Dr. Lucy Maddox for a free public talk on Saturday, August 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Parish Hall, 101 Cross Street, Chestertown. Maddox, Professor Emeritus at Georgetown University and the 2024–25 Patrick Henry History Fellow at Washington College’s Starr Center, will from her book-in-progress, A Small Place in the Country.

The “small place” is the Eastern Shore, especially Kent County, and the “country” refers to both the rural nature of this area and to its place within the history and culture of the United States. The book tells the story of a series of racially motivated events in the county in the 1850s, including the tarring and feathering of one white man and one Black woman. The fuller story of what led up to those events and what followed includes the experience of many people, Black and white, named and unnamed, who played key roles in resisting the racial politics of the day, but whose stories have been obscured over the years. The fruits of their resistance can be seen today in the resilience of Kent County families, churches, and communities.

“We’re delighted to welcome Dr. Maddox as part of our continuing effort share Kent County’s history,” said Maria Wood, Executive Director of the Historical Society. “Her work contributes new knowledge and analysis to the community conversation earlier this summer at We’re Still Here: Black Countryside Communities in Kent County and which will continue with the annual Legacy Day celebration in August.”

Lucy Maddox is an award-winning historian and author of six books, including The People of Rose Hill: Black and White Life on a Maryland Plantation and The Parker Sisters: A Border Kidnapping. Her scholarship has focused on American history, race, and culture, and her work has been published by Oxford, Cornell, and Johns Hopkins University presses. A former editor of American Quarterly and a longtime faculty member at Georgetown University, Maddox has lectured nationally and internationally and has served on numerous boards, including the Historical Society of Kent County.

The program is free and open to all. To reserve a spot, call (410) 778-3499 or visit www.kentcountyhistory.org.

