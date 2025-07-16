Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell: Route 50 Traffic and 3rd Span for the Bridge

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the state and region.
This week, Len and Clay discuss the increasing traffic pressure on Route 50, some short-term solutions, and the long-term solution of a third span for the Bay Bridge.
This video is approximately 15 minutes in length.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.