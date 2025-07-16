Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell: Route 50 Traffic and 3rd Span for the Bridge

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the state and region.

This week, Len and Clay discuss the increasing traffic pressure on Route 50, some short-term solutions, and the long-term solution of a third span for the Bay Bridge.

This video is approximately 15 minutes in length.