LYON RUM Named Best Craft Rum Distillery 2021

LYON RUM, the flagship spirit of Windon Distilling Company, is the 2021 Best Craft Rum Distillery in the annual USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, making the small-batch distillery the recipient of the coveted title for the second year in a row.

Selected by a panel of industry experts and rum aficionados, LYON RUM is the only Maryland distillery ranked among the 20 finalists, for the past five years.

“We love rum and are thrilled to be honored as the best, and perhaps most beloved, rum distillery again this year,” says Jaime Windon, founder & CEO of Windon Distilling Company.

The distillery is currently in the process of renovating and expanding to offer an enhanced visitor experience, including a new tasting room and cocktail space, so that they can continue educating and delighting visitors on the versatility and nuances of rum, or as Windon refers to it, “America’s original spirit.”

“As a small brand embarking on our ninth year, it’s quite an honor to be nominated among these other great American rums. Even more rewarding is knowing that we have the support and love from the actual people who enjoy what we make. My job is to get the rum to those people – across Maryland, in both stores and restaurants, and also now, direct to their doorstep!” noted Jessi Windon, VP of sales, and the official rum runner of LYON RUM.

In addition to supplying the state of Maryland through its own wholesale division, LYON RUM is distributed across the Mid-Atlantic and areas of the South, in a total of nine states. Through special extended legislation, the distillery will continue its popular home delivery service – free to all Maryland zip codes – through the end of 2022, as well as offer direct shipping through a third-party retailer to over 40 states.

Head distiller Brett Steigerwaldt, who has been with the company since 2016, reflects that “Winning this title two years in a row is huge! It is confirmation that people are taking notice of the exceptional rums being made by our passionate and dedicated team – and this honor helps us continue to show the world the potential for American rum.”

In 2013 LYON RUM became the first rum in decades to be distilled in Maryland, and for the last 8 years the distillery has been a leader in the industry, working to further redefine the category of new American rum and advance the legislative goals of small distillers across the country. LYON RUM // Windon Distilling Company is a proud member of the Maryland Distillers Guild, the American Craft Spirits Association, the American Distilling Institute, and the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. Jaime Windon serves on the DISCUS Craft Advisory Council, and also leads the Maryland Distillers Guild’s Legislative Committee.

LYON RUM // Windon Distilling Company

605 S. Talbot St. #6

Saint Michaels, Maryland

www.allyouneedisrum.com