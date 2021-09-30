Resonance Concert Series Returns Oct. 10 with Ayreheart

There’s a crossroads where Celtic, folk, Renaissance and bluegrass music meet. And this month those genres will intersect in Chestertown when the National Music Festival kicks off its 2021 – 2022 Resonance concert series with the early music group Ayreheart.

The concert, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Parish, Kent, also relaunches Resonance, whose 2020 season was cut short by the Covid pandemic.

“Nothing comes close to the visceral interaction of live performers and audiences, and so we’re thrilled to welcome you back to enjoy our live concerts for the first time since February 2020,” said Richard Rosenberg, NMF artistic director.

Ayreheart will offer a program titled “Ayres of Albion: Songs, Dances and Ballads of England, Scotland and Wales.” The group was founded by Ronn McFarlane, a Grammy Award-nominated lutenist, in 2010. Like a guitar or mandolin, the lute is a plucked or strummed string instrument. Willard Morris and Mattias Rucht, round out the trio on the colcasione (a lower-pitched cousin of the lute) and percussion, respectively.

They’ll be joined by guest vocalist Sarah Pillow, soprano, whom The New York Times has praised for her “lovely, natural-sounding tone and a versatile gift for interpretation…”

Due to the continuing uncertainty of the pandemic, season passes for Resonance will not be available this year. Tickets for the October and November concerts are on sale now at https://nationalmusic.us/events-and-tickets/resonance/. While some tickets will be sold at the door, seating is limited, and advance purchases are recommended to ensure your seat.

The National Music Festival and OuterArts Maryland, Inc., its parent entity, are observing the following protocols for its Resonance concerts until further notice: To ensure the health and security of patrons, staff and artists, NMF requires verifiable proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 and that masks (fully covering the nose and mouth) be worn in order to attend all Resonance performances. As the season continues, NMF will advise patrons of any changes in these requirements.

The Resonance season will resume Nov. 21 with David Brooks, pianist, violinist, violist, composer and NMF Mentor. All performances are on Sundays at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Parish, Kent, 7579 Sandy Bottom Rd., Chestertown, MD 21620.

Tickets for spring 2022 concerts will be available in January, when the series will continue with the following performers:

The Canadian Guitar Quartet, Jan. 23; The Thalea String Quartet, Feb. 20; cellist Natasha Farny, March 13; and Emily Daggett Smith, NMF Violin Mentor and Constantine Finehouse, piano, April 24.