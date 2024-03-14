United Way of Kent County Announces Annual Application Process

United Way of Kent County (UWKC) invites nonprofit organizations to apply for funds for its 2024-2025 grants. Applications are due April 30th at 5PM. Information may be found online at https://unitedwayofkentcounty.org/agency-management/

Last year 24 organizations were awarded a total of $160,000. An Allocations Committee reviews applications, with a particular view toward proposed assistance to Kent County residents in UWKC’s three impact areas: Education, Financial Stability, and Health. UWKC is committed to programs and activities that are free of racial or ethnic discrimination. UWKC endeavors to provide and maintain an environment that fosters respect among all members of the community.

Donations to UWKC may be made at any time via the website www.unitedwayofkentcounty,org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.