What’s the Weather? NOAA Presents Programs at Kent County Public Library

Kent County Public Library is delighted to welcome the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to its Chestertown branch on Thursday, March 21 for two programs designed to empower our community to be safe during severe weather events.

Everyday Weather & More

Thursday, March 21 | 4:30pm

Chestertown Branch

Ages 5-12

Space is limited. Please register.

For kids ages 5-12, Everyday Weather and More is an opportunity to participate in experiments showing how lightning develops and tornadoes form, as well as learning tips for keeping safe during dangerous weather.

SKYWARN: Become a Weather Spotter

Thursday, March 21 | 6-8pm

Chestertown Branch

Ages 18+

Space is limited. Please register.

Adults are invited to complete the SKYWARN training to become a National Weather Service (NWS) volunteer and help keep our community safe during severe weather!

During this free SKYWARN workshop, you’ll learn:

Basics of thunderstorm development

Fundamentals of storm structure

Identifying potential severe weather features

Information to report

How to report information

Basic severe weather safety

NWS encourages anyone with an interest in public service to join the SKYWARN® program. Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens. Individuals affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches and nursing homes or who have a responsibility for protecting others are encouraged to become a spotter.

About SKYWARN

In most years, thunderstorms, tornadoes and lightning cause hundreds of injuries and deaths and billions in property and crop damages. To obtain critical weather information, the NWS established SKYWARN® with partner organizations. SKYWARN® is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.

For more information or to register for either of these events at Kent County Public Library, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

For more information about NSW’s SKYWARN Storm Spotter Program, visit https://www.weather.gov/SKYWARN