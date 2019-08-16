Legacy Day – Schedule of Events

by

Legacy Day is not just a block party on Saturday night. There is a full schedule of events starting with a Genealogy Workshop in the morning at the library. There are activities throughout the day in Fountain Park, at the Kent County Library, at Sumner Hall, at the Historical Society’s Bordley Center, and at RiverArts. The parade starts at 5:00 pm and features classic cars and sports cars along with the traditional bands, dancers, and marchers, and fire trucks. The parade cars will be parked on display along Park Row and Spring Street. Here is the schedule of activities for Legacy Day, Saturday, Aug. 17. All activities are free and open to the public. Come on down and join the fun.

Friday, Aug 17 5:00-7:00 pm Reception for Legacy Day Honorees from the 24 Historic African-American Churches – Bordley History Center, 301 High St, Chestertown

Saturday, Aug 17, 2019

10:00 am – 12:30 pm – Genealogy Workshop with Vivian Fisher, a genealogist from the Enoch Pratt Free Library – The workshop will be followed by a light lunch — Kent County Library, 408 High Street, Chestertown

10:00 am – 7:00 pm — Exhibit on the history and influence of local African-American churches in Kent County, including photos and artifacts from 24 churches that were established more than 125 years ago, 15 of which are still holding services today. Six of these are still in their original 19th-century building. – presented by the Historical Society of Kent County in the Bordley History Center at 301 High Street, Chestertown

11:00 am – 4:00 pm – Stories and Snacks for the Young and Young at Heart — Sumner Hall, 206 South Queen Street, Chestertown

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm – Meet Harriet Tubman and Stay for Songs and Surprises — Sumner Hall, 206 South Queen Street, Chestertown

1:00 pm – 6:00 pm – Special Legacy Day Exhibition by Local Black Artists — Education Center, Chestertown RiverArts, 200 High Street, Suite A, Chestertown

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm – The History of Gospel, a Concert featuring Recording Artist, Dr. Anthony Brown — Bethel A.M.E. Church, 237 N. College Avenue, Chestertown

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Children’s Beading Craft Activity — KidSpot at Chestertown RiverArts, 315 High Street, Suite 108, Chestertown

3:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Food, Craft and Information Vendors

Fountain Park, between High Street and Spring Avenue, Chestertown

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm – Parade with MC Yvette Hynson (Lady Praise) —Down High Street, Chestertown

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Block Party, Dance Contest and Dancing in the Street with Quiet Fire and DJ Lonnie Butcher —High Street, between Cross Street and Spring Avenue, Chestertown

Legacy Day is produced by Sumner Hall with the Historical Society of Kent County and assistance from the Town of Chestertown and the Kent County Arts Council along with support from numerous local individuals, organizations, and businesses.