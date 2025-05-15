Baltimore Restaurateur Unveils Sassafras: An Intimate Modern Chesapeake Dining Experience

Chef Paul Edward, the culinary visionary behind the acclaimed Baltimore restaurant The Bluebird, is embarking on a new venture, bringing his innovative approach to local cuisine to the Eastern Shore with the highly anticipated opening of Sassafras. Perched dramatically atop a cliff in the charming town of Betterton Beach, Sassafras promises a fine dining and intimate supper club experience unlike any other, boasting breathtaking panoramic views of the Chesapeake Bay.

Relocating to the Eastern Shore two years ago with his wife, Caroline Benkert, Chef Edward has meticulously crafted Sassafras as a destination for discerning diners seeking a truly immersive culinary journey. Sassafras will officially open for weekly seatings of just 20 guests starting in June but reservations for the Chef’s Counter Preview Series are now open throughout the month of May.

The heart of Sassafras lies in its prix fixe, 12-course menu, a vibrant celebration of the region’s hyper-seasonal and unique bounty. Edward has coined his culinary philosophy “Modern Chesapeake Cookery,” emphasizing locally and regionally sourced ingredients, with a strong focus on wild-caught seafood. Guests can anticipate an ever-evolving offering that showcases the freshest catches, such as aged Yellow Fin Tuna, Snakehead, and Catfish, transformed into unforgettable dishes.

The one-of-a-kind experience will start with cocktails on the porch overlooking the Bay, and continue in the cozy and thoughtfully curated cabin-esque dining room as Chef Edward charts a culinary journey through all the region has to offer. Local grains and foraged gifts of the meadows and forests, ham of the land and the sea, a unique take on invasive species, as well as bounty from the ocean and regional farms, flesh out the experience. A standout staple is the handcrafted catfish ricotta and farm egg raviolo, generously adorned with Mississippi River sturgeon caviar – the eggs sourced directly from Chef Edward’s own Eastern Shore flock. Other hits from the Preview Series menu have included dry aged Rockfish crudo brightened with a juice of cameo apple and rhubarb, complemented by a textural crumble of toasted black walnuts.

“Sassafras is a culmination of our passion for this region and its incredible ingredients,” says Chef Edward. “We aim to create a dining experience that not only delights the palate but also deeply connects guests to the Chesapeake and the dedication of our local purveyors.”

As Chef Edward establishes Sassafras as a must-visit dining destination, conveniently located a short drive from Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia, the Eastern Shore offers a variety of overnight accommodations, encouraging guests to embrace the full experience of an evening at Sassafras.

Poised to become a culinary gem in the region, Sassafras offers a unique and unforgettable dining experience, deeply rooted flavors of the Chesapeake’s waters and shores.