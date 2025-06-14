Agent 86 Reconnaissance Footage: A Spy in New York

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Agent 86 recently complained to the Spy that he was tired of shooting pictures in small towns on the Shore and wanted an assignment in a big city that would broaden his horizons. He was given carte blanche to select a venue and ended up in New York City. There, he managed to snag a ‘King Kong’ tour of the upper reaches of the Empire State Building. His reconnaissance photos were taken from an open-air platform located above the public observation decks. They clearly indicate that 86 was successful in ‘broadening his horizons’!

Fortunately for the Spy, after 2 days, 86 had his fill of New York, returned to the Shore, and declared that travelling to big cities was out of his system.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.