June 14, 2025

Chestertown Spy

9 Brevities

Agent 86 Reconnaissance Footage: A Spy in New York

Agent 86 recently complained to the Spy that he was tired of shooting pictures in small towns on the Shore and wanted an assignment in a big city that would broaden his horizons.  He was given carte blanche to select a venue and ended up in New York City.  There, he managed to snag a ‘King Kong’ tour of the upper reaches of the Empire State Building. His reconnaissance photos were taken from an open-air platform located above the public observation decks.  They clearly indicate that 86 was successful in ‘broadening his horizons’!
Fortunately for the Spy, after 2 days, 86 had his fill of New York, returned to the Shore, and declared that travelling to big cities was out of his system.
This video is approximately two minutes in length.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

