Chesapeake Flashback: Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre

Today’s Flashback photo is an undated image of the Prince Theatre on High Street in Chestertown, now home to beloved community theatre, the Garfield Center for the Arts. The Garfield’s website provides a history of the building, which in 1928 was converted from a butcher shop into a theatre. It has remained so ever since, first a movie theatre, and then a venue for live theatre, musical performances, and other community events and presentations. At different times in its history it has been known as the Lyceum, the Chester, the Prince, and now the Garfield.

Readers are invited to share their earliest or most meaningful memories of the theatre in the comments below or via email to [email protected]. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

