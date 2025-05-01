Kent County and Main Street Chestertown Awarded Grants to Support America’s 250th Semiquincentennial Planning

The Kent County Department of Economic and Tourism Development and Main Street Chestertown are proud to announce that they have been selected as recipients of two planning grants and one staffing grant from MDTwoFifty, Maryland’s State agency commissioned to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

These grants will enable Kent County and Chestertown to begin early-stage planning, community engagement, and program development for the Semiquincentennial — a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reflect on the nation’s founding.

Two grant awards are strategically directed to community engagement activities and will be administered by the Kent County Department of Economic and Tourism Development. The third will support personnel at Main Street Chestertown to help coordinate and plan a year-long local celebration of the roles Kent County and Chestertown played in our nation’s history.

“Receiving these grants marks an exciting step toward building inclusive, meaningful programs that highlight our community’s unique contributions to the American story,” said Jamie Williams, Director of Kent County Economic and Tourism Development. “We’re thrilled to work in collaboration with Main Street Chestertown and partners across the County to celebrate this significant milestone in America’s story.

Sonia Huntzinger, Executive Director of Main Street Chestertown added, “The 250th offers a powerful moment to celebrate our historic downtown and share the stories that define our local identity. With this grant, we can start planning events, exhibits, and placemaking efforts that will bring residents and visitors together.”

The Semiquincentennial, also known as America 250, will be celebrated nationwide in 2026. The initiative encourages communities to reflect on the nation’s past, honor diverse histories, and imagine a vibrant future for generations to come.

The Kent County Department of Economic and Tourism Development and Main Street Chestertown encourage community members, historians, artists, educators, and local leaders to get involved as planning moves forward.

Stay connected to America’s 250th Celebration by visiting www.KentMD250.org often.