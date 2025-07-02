Jazz Icon Chuck Redd Brings his Very Big Band to the Mainstay  

On Saturday, July 19, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland welcomes back jazz icon, vibes player Chuck Redd to their stage. Chuck has been an annual visitor to the non-profit music venue for almost the entire length of their 28-year history. For this program Chuck has accepted the unprecedented invitation to assemble the best players from all over the country, and perform with a full,16-piece jazz big band – inside The Mainstay.

Chuck Redd joined the world-famous Charlie Byrd Trio at the age of 21. In the 1960s Byrd released the album Jazz Samba with saxophone great Stan Getz that launched bossa nova in the United States. The recording predated the Getz/Gilberto recording of The Girl from Ipanema by two years (one of the best-selling and most recorded songs of all time).

To Chuck’s credit are 25 European tours and six tours of Japan (he continues to tour internationally). Redd was also the featured vibraphonist with the Mel Tormé All-Star Jazz Quintet from 1991 until 1996. Redd’s career highlights include concerts at Carnegie Hall, and numerous appearances on The Tonight Show.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $25 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $30 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance. Special thanks go out to the Mainstay’s patron and friend Patrick Goodhope for making this ambitious project a reality.