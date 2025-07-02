The GCA Announces Titles, Playwrights, Casts and Directors for “Short Attention Span Theatre”

The Garfield Center for the Arts is excited to continue its popular short play presentation, Short Attention Span Theatre, opening July 11th. The GCA’s annual program had its earliest roots in 2005, when it was called 8×10 – The 10-Minute Play Project. The name was changed to Short Attention Span Theatre in 2008. Over the years, it has seen both the premiere of many original plays by local playwrights as well as featured the performances of hundreds of local actors.

This year’s edition received nearly 500 scripts from all over the world. It will feature the work of 8 stage directors, 21 actors, and 8 playwrights, including the premiere of a play by a local playwright and member of Live Playwrights’ Society (LPS). LPS is a local writers group founded in 2009 and hosted monthly by the Garfield Center.

“An Apparition in Denmark” is a comedic take on how two simple-minded guards at Elsinore Castle focus on irreverent and misguided things, even as one of the monumental events of “Hamlet” occurs around them. The play, by playwright Ryan Armstrong from Denver, Colorado, is directed by Allison Jones and will be performed by Dylan Lyles and Alyson Hall.

“Ancient Wisdom of the Shoebill Stork” is a comedy by Jacquelyn Priskorn, a playwright from Troy, Michigan. Directed by John Mann, the play tells the story of an imprisoned stork who has the ability to speak and dispense philosophy and advice. The production will be performed by Chris Neiman, Dominic Delcoco, and James Paul Huff.

“Hope & Greg” is a bittersweet comedy by Emily Beck, a playwright from Fargo, North Dakota. Hope, on the verge of her wedding, is visited one last time in her childhood bedroom by her friend Greg, the monster under her bed. Directed by Brianna Johnson, it will be performed by Shannon Carter and Steven Goss

“Last Words” is a dark comedy by Philip J. Kaplan, a playwright in Brooklyn, New York. At the memorial for their father, Gus and Kristin take snarky turns jabbing each other from the lectern in their tug-of-war over their father’s estate. Directed by Sharon Herz, its performers are Maria DiRenzo and Joseph Fox.

“oRANGE” is a comedy by Erin Osgood from Brighton, Michigan. It tells the story of non-traditional characters, represented by primary colors, and how one simple choice can change everything. Directed by Adrienne Wrona, the cast includes Connor Christopher, James Fordi, Sharon Herz, and Brianna Johnson.

“Over The Hills And Far Away” is by Christopher Zaczek from Havre de Grace, Maryland. Chuck and Greer are a father and daughter on a mountainous hike, repeating one that was made by Greer’s parents years before. As they both struggle to keep the memory of Greer’s mom alive, they attempt to reconnect in the face of their loss before Greer leaves home for college. Directed by Kathy Jones, the cast features Patrick Pearce and Sydney Bortz.

“Rising, Action” is a comedy written and directed by the GCA’s Executive Director, Steven Arnold. It explores what may happen to other story elements in a developing narrative if “conflict” takes a vacation. The cast features John Mann, Allison Jones, Amanda Fry, and Nic Carter.

“The Thread Count in Hades” is a play by Steven Korbar from San Juan Capistrano, California. In the play, Abaddon, the gatekeeper of Hades, may have met his match in the form of extremely annoying Jessica and Carson, the newly acquired souls of a privileged married couple. Directed by SAST Producer Mark Sullivan, it features performers Julia Weicht, Joshua Townsend, and Michael Tucker.

Short Attention Span Theatre opens July 11 and runs three weekends through July 27, with performances at 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 PM on Sundays. Tickets may be purchased online at www.garfieldcenter.org or via our Box Office hours on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 AM to 3 PM. Ticket buyers may either stop in at the theatre during Box Office hours or call at 410-810-2060.