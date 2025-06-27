Chestertown Flashback: Rock Hall Boat Ramp

Thanks to the people who shared their memories of the Prince Theatre aka the Garfield Center for the Arts last week. In addition to the comments on this site, Joy Kim shared some vivid recollections:

I remember years of Saturday matinees for 25 cents a show. They were often westerns with Hopalong Cassidy or Gene Autry, But there were some good early UFO and early space themed movies. There was a really nice candy display in the lobby.

I Remember the side entrance for black patrons that had to go all the way up to the upper balcony. This lasted up until the 60s. I seldom saw any Black people around the theater.

I remember my mother telling me about how they used to play the piano for silent movies there.

I remember hearing many times about the night in 1956 when the movie “And God Created Woman” starring Brigitte Bardot, played at the theater. Father John, McGee, pastor of Sacred Heart, church, went downtown with his assistant priest, Father Masterson, and stood with a clipboard outside the theater, noting the names of any parishioners that might attempt to go in to see this “condemned”movie.

For today, in a week when summer hit us right between the eyes with three-digit temperatures and the Eastern Shore’s patented brand of swampy humidity, we have a classic photo of the waterways that offer some sweet relief with river breezes, the offer of delicious seafood, and perhaps an opportunity for a briny swim if you can avoid the jellyfish. This undated image of a boat ramp in Rock Hall captures the blurry and ever-changing border between the worlds of land and water. Image courtesy of Historical Society of Kent County.