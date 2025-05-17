Rock Hall PorchFest May 25

Rock Hall’s historic Main Street will come alive with sights and sounds on Sunday, May 25 as the town presents PorchFest 2025.

Five “porch” stages, all within easy walking distance along Main Street, will host consecutive live music shows, starting at 12 noon, and with the last show beginning at 4 p.m.

PorchFest is free to the public, with lots of free parking near Main Street, and visitors will enjoy a leisurely block-long stroll as the festivities travel from one stage to the next. Along the way, there will be time to explore the town’s intriguing shops, and there will be lots to eat and drink from our local merchants. All you really need to enjoy PorchFest are comfortable shoes, a lawn chair perhaps, and an appetite for good music.

The musical lineup:

12 noon – Java Rock (Main and Sharp Sts.), Ashley Chapa, contemporary and classic country;

1 p.m. – Village Quilting (5701 Main St. , John Rutkowski, popular tunes on the accordion;

2 p.m. – The Mainstay (5753 Main St., back bar will be open), The Singing Captains, songs you know and love;

3 p.m. – Rock Hall Village Gazebo (Main St. & Rock Hall Ave.), The BFD Band, Ben Bennington, Ford Schumann, and Deb Campbell with acoustic traditional and contemporary folk;

4 p.m. – The “Brick House” (5778 Main St.), Barbara Parker, local popular and folk chanteuse.

It all adds up to a festive Memorial Day weekend get-together on the friendliest Main Street on the Eastern Shore.

PorchFest is made possible with help from the Kent Cultural Alliance, Main Street Rock Hall, and the visitors and locals who patronize our businesses and support our town. For more information, check out Rock Hall PorchFest on Facebook.