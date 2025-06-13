Chestertown Flashback: Hibernia School

In honor of the last day of the school year yesterday, we share a school photo for this week’s Flashback. This undated photo is labeled “Hibernia School.” Dozens of small schools like this one educated children from many communities around Kent County in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Students walked to school, often learning in multi-grade classes.

Happy summer to Kent County schools students! Don’t forget to visit the Historical Society during your vacation. You can take a children’s walking tour, learn about ship building and ship captains in Kent County, find books for kids about local history, and ask friendly docents any questions you have about Kent County history.

If you have any information about this school or the people pictured, please share it in the comments or by emailing [email protected].