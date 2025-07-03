Design with Jenn Martella: “Grey Goose Pointe”

It’s not often that I find a contemporary house to feature, so I when I went online and saw this unique contemporary house near Cambridge, I immediately contacted the listing agent to arrange a visit. On the day of my tour, I drove along the gravel entry drive between walls of tall phragmites and towering Loblolly pines to discover this contemporary waterfront estate on 11.88 private acres with 1,500 feet of shoreline along serene Brooks Creek.

Built in 2007, the “Y” shaped house has a coastal layout with a compact footprint for minimal disturbance of the site. Its geometric “Y” shape reaches out to maximize water views and its turret peeks through the blue metal roof at the intersection of the three wings of the house for bird’s eye views of the surrounding landscape and water.

Since the temperature on the day of my visit was in the mid 90’s, I was very grateful to park my car at the ground level under the shade of the second floor. In addition to parking, there is a deck and a low ramp to a one-car garage next to the house. Two sets of stairs lead up to the second floor; at the front of the house, one set goes up to the main entry’s covered porch with its blue metal roof.

At the rear of the house, a half flight of steps leads from the parking level to the landing of the second set of stairs for access to both the long elevated walkway to the pier and also to the third floor deck. The house floats above the site and the multiple windows from the two-story bay wall projection, the wrap-around windows at the second floor and the windows and doors at the third floor offer unobstructed panoramic views of Brooks Creek. I walked to the end of the long pier and turned back to admire the massing of the house with its blue and white color scheme that stands out against its green surroundings.

The large front porch furnished with a group of rattan seating leads to the foyer with flagstone flooring and neutral wall color. The splashes of color in the bright yellow chairs, red and white cushions and the multicolored mirror frame introduce the contemporary interior design. As I walked through the foyer, the vista opened up to the reveal the open plan dining room-living room.

The spacious dining room accommodates the long black table with its sleek lines and ten chairs, anchored by the rug with its kinetic black and white design. The beautiful wood floors flow into the living room and family room. The side wall of two pairs of wide picture plane windows with operable units open up the space to the landscape. The other wall with a glass door, picture plane window and another operable unit leads to the adjacent deck for water views. The deck is the perfect spot to set up one’s grille for summer entertaining.

From the dining room, the focal point is the solid oak circular stair that connects the second and third floors. The stairs then penetrate the second floor ceiling to the turret above with windows on two walls for fantastic bird’s eye views of the landscape and Brooks Creek. From the table, the angled vista through the living room’s bay wall projection infilled with windows offers views of Brooks Creek.

The living room’s two-story high bay wall of windows offers long views of the landscape and water and I imagine a starry night filled with stars is even more spectacular. The high windows at the side wall bring in additional light to keep this room sunny all day. I loved the colorful art accents, especially the abstract panels on the angled wall that reminded me of Frank Stella’s work.

At the other side wall, another pair of high windows continues the sun’s daily path across the room. The mix of the two full length sofas’ neutral upholstery with accents of bright primary colors creates a fun space for relaxing with family and friends. I especially liked how the bench in front of the window wall is strategically placed for the family pet to doze in the warmth of the sun.

The overlook at the third floor above the sofa define the edge of the Living Room. The oak circular stair becomes a sculptural element and I admired how the railing at the overlook matches the spindles of the stair. The sweeping, angled vista from the living room to the dining room, foyer and kitchen gives depth to the spatial volume.

The blue theme of the exterior siding and roof continues into the gourmet kitchen whose top tier appliances including a Subzero Wolf R/F would please any chef. The ceiling is detailed with a soffit above the upper cabinets for ambient lighting and the stainless steel hood for the Wolf stove is connected to the upper ceiling by sloped planes of drywall. The marble countertops stand out against the deep blue cabinets and the backsplash’s interlocking two-toned colors adds a playful touch. The wide wall opening between the kitchen and the adjacent family room gives the cook a water view. Behind the kitchen is a hall that leads past the laundry closet to the primary ensuite.

The family room extends across the length of the long leg of the “Y” floor plan. Like the dining room, the mix of the windows’ tall picture planes and operable units wrap around the corner of the room to the side deck to offer panoramic views of the serene landscape to Brooks Creek and the opposite shoreline.

The spacious family room is a great space for relaxing with family and friends since it offers a range of seating groups from the two sofas for watching TV, the red chairs with a large ottoman for relaxing with a book or quiet conversation and the bar stools at the corner bar area. Double doors lead from the bar area to a deck and the pair of French doors at the corner lead to the primary ensuite.

The primary bedroom is located at the quiet corner of the house. Sloped ceiling planes break up the flat areas for added height and the wide window and the doors to the deck offer abundant sunlight and views of the landscape and water. I loved the hues of this delightful room’s blue and green color scheme and I especially liked how the wavy designs of both the art, the chair and ottoman add a touch of whimsy.

From the bed, one has long views of the water from both the deck and the family room’s windows. The deep soffits contain the HVAC and downlights and the tray portion of the ceiling easily accommodates a ceiling fan at the top of the ceiling.

This cozy deck off the primary bedroom and the family room’s bar area is the perfect spot for watching the sun rise over the far horizon or a quiet spot to relax at the end of the day.

The five-piece primary bath is located between the family room and the hall to the primary bedroom so it has no exterior window. I admired the Owner’s clever solution of installing glass block at the full height and depth of the shower wall so light filters into the bath from the adjacent hall’s exterior window.

The stairs to the second floor open next to a sitting room with delightful interior architecture from the roof’s gambrel shape and clever floor openings. Partial walls surround these openings that become light wells to filter sunlight down to the dining room below. Daybeds provide extra sleeping space for guests.

My fave part of the house was this view both from the overlook railing down to the living room and also across the upper panes of glass to the undisturbed landscape to Brooks Creek beyond and the expanse of the sky.

Three guest bedrooms are connected both by the interior hall past two half baths and also by doors between the bedrooms. Each room has a gambrel shaped ceiling for added height and colorful interior design that gives each room its own unique personality. This room’s multi-colored striped bedspread inspired the accents of the textured headboard, rug and chair to creates a delightful space.

The middle bedroom’s playful flared metal bedframe, multi-colored stiped rug and bedspread with accents of orange in the coverlet and lampshades gives it its unique charm.

The corner bedroom, with an ensuite bath, has windows on both exterior walls for additional sunlight. Since I am a Matisse fan, this room would probably be my first choice as a guest for the colorful Matisse frameless art and the geometric patterns of the bed linens in blue, white and orange.

The coastal design of this two story house with the main living level above parking and storage areas at grade provides both covered parking and also nestles the footprint of the house into its 11.8 acre site. The only disturbance to the site were the columns to support the two stories of the house above the ground level. Built in 2007 on its point of land, the house’s compact “Y” shaped floor plan created angled walls in the living and dining Rooms that are parallel to the incredible 1,500 linear feet of shoreline for direct views.

The house is zoned very well with the interconnected living-dining-kitchen-family room area and the primary ensuite at the second floor and a sitting room, and the sitting room, three guest bedrooms and baths at the third floor. The living room’s stunning two-story bay window, wrap around windows at the dining room and family room and the wall of windows and doors at the third floor guest bedrooms open the house to the breathtaking views of the landscape and water. The house’s decks and long vistas from the interior rooms offer sweeping, panoramic views of Brooks Creek.

Outdoor amenities also include a private pier with approximately 3 feet MLW (mean low water), complete with water, electric, and a 12,000 lb boat lift that would please boating or fishing enthusiasts. Hunters would appreciate the duck blind on the property and the abundant wildlife that make this site a rare hunting paradise.

From watching the sunrise over Brooks Creek to nocturnal star gazing from the second and third floor decks, this quintessential property offers peace and privacy, only an hour from the Atlantic Ocean beaches and close proximity to Cambridge’s shops and restaurants. All this, and the furnishings are included too!

For more information about this property, contact Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent Gwen Eskridge at 410-822-9000 (o), or [email protected]. For more photographs and pricing, visit www.cbchesapeake.com , “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Open House: Saturday, July 12th, from noon to 3:00 pm

Photography by Rolfe Wood, 630-222-3098

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.