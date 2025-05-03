Kent Attainable Housing Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Homeowners, the Duncan Family

Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. (KAH) proudly welcomed the Duncan family to their new home at a joyful ribbon cutting ceremony held on Sunday, April 27th at 204 N. College Avenue, Chestertown, MD.
The event marked a major milestone for both KAH’s Future Homeowners Program and the Duncan family, who are now ﬁrst-time homeowners thanks to the organization’s mission to make affordable homeownership a reality for working families. Volunteers, partners, and supporters attended the celebration to honor the hard work and dedication that made this dream possible.
In an emotional moment, a member of the Duncan family shared:
“I would have never become a homeowner if it weren’t for Kent Attainable Housing. My mother and I are so happy now.”
The ribbon cutting highlighted the life-changing impact of affordable homeownership and the incredible collaboration between community members, donors, and KAH’s team.
“The Duncan Family turned this house into a home”, mentioned Terwana Brown, Director of Programs at Kent Attainable Housing. “Heather worked very hard to achieve this goal. Their warm welcome and invitation to tour the house were ﬁlled with gratitude. Their story of life hurdles is speckled with tough times, but they hung in there and never gave up.”
In addition to celebrating this milestone, Kent Attainable Housing is excited to announce that site preparations have begun for two future homes on Prospect Street. These modular homes are expected to be delivered and set within the month. More details will be shared soon on KAH’s social media channels and through the organization’s newsletter. To stay updated on these upcoming projects and other news, sign up for the Kent Attainable Housing newsletter at kentattainablehousing.org.
