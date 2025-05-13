Memorial Day Event to Feature Parade, Entertainment and a Remembrance of Vets Who Died in Combat

Long after the Tea Party tourists have left town, the Memorial Day parade and remembrance on May 26 – long a locals’ favorite – will honor veterans who died serving their country.

The Memorial Day Committee is inviting members of the community to participate in the parade by creating a float or showcasing vehicles of interest. Walking groups with patriotic themes are also welcome. No pre-registration is required.

Participants will gather at 9 a.m. at Dixon Drive. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and proceed down High Street to Memorial Park. In advance of the parade, from 9-10 a.m., entertainment will be provided by Chester River Voices and the Ukelele Club.

Chestertown River Arts will be on hand to distribute “thank you cards” that will be sent to veterans – or you can make your own. The community arts organization will also be selling tissue paper poppies.

Following the parade, keynote speaker Aubrey Sarvis, an Army veteran, will give a short presentation on the Korean War, which took the lives of over 50,000 Americans.

“It’s often called ‘The Forgotten War’ because most people alive in the U.S. today could not tell you what it is or was,” says Sarvis, a member of Sumner Hall’s board of directors. “It was never even officially declared a war.”

Vanessa Ringgold, Sumner Hall’s president, will talk about Memorial Day’s origins and local veterans will read the names of Kent County service members killed in action in Korea.

To close things out, local veterans will be acknowledged with a moment of silence as trumpeter Brad Holloman plays “Taps.”