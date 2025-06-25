Historical Society Receives Preservation Grant from The Questers

With smiles all around, Historical Society of Kent County Executive Director Maria Wood and Board Secretary Erik Gulbrandson recently accepted a $1,000 grant from The Questers, represented by Courtney Sjostrom, Vice President, and Carol Nelson, Past President of the Lambert Wickes Chapter.

The grant will fund the purchase of custom-sized, acid-free archival boxes to safely preserve oversized items in the Society’s collection including family bibles, photo and scrapbook albums, ledgers, and other historically significant items.

“We’re so grateful to the Lambert Wickes Chapter of The Questers for their support,” said Wood. “Last year, we were able to mitigate mold issues affecting some of these historic materials. This grant allows us to take the next critical step, of housing them safely to prevent future damage and ensuring that they can be handled without posing health risks. It’s a meaningful investment in the long-term preservation of Kent County’s history.”

The Maryland Questers organization endorsed the local chapter’s application, recognizing the significant impact these preservation efforts have on safeguarding Kent County’s history for future generations, especially for those researching family heritage.

Founded in 1944, Questers is dedicated to stimulating the appreciation of antiques and encouraging historic preservation. The Lambert Wickes Chapter, one of several in the Chestertown area, has supported the Historical Society over the years to help in the effort to keep the past available to the future. The smiles shared at the check presentation reflect the shared excitement in supporting a key piece of the Society’s larger archival initiative.

The Historical Society offers a welcoming community and invites everyone to consider becoming a member. Membership benefits include unlimited use of the Research Library (by appointment), a discount on books in the museum gift shop, and invitations to members-only events, among others. A donation of $25 is recommended for individual memberships, and $40 for families. Student memberships are always free. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org for more information, or email [email protected].