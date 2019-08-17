KCPL Presents The Benefits of Therapeutic Touch: Ease Back Pain

Join us for Ease Back Pain, the final session of the Benefits of Therapeutic Touch series!
Kiley Shipp, LMT, SET, returns to Kent County Public Library with insights into how understanding the interconnectedness of your anatomy can help address common body aches and pains. This workshop focuses on the ever-prevalent affliction of back pain, including techniques for easing and alleviating discomfort by working the muscles in your legs and stomach.
All are welcome at this FREE program. Please register.
Ease Back Pain
Wednesday, August 28 | 6:30pm
Kent County Public Library | Chestertown
For more information or to register, please visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.
