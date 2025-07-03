Rituals and Routines by Angela Rieck

Every morning, I rise at 5 a.m., wishing that I could sleep longer. But my circadian rhythm and the beautiful melodies of the birds prevent me from returning to my slumber. My dogs agree with the birds that it is time to rise. They are in a hurry to gulp down their meal.

I shower and dress. Then I go downstairs to make my morning tea. While the tea is steeping, I feed my impatient canines, who bark in eager anticipation.

After basic needs are cared for, I do my morning ritual of affirmation. Sometimes I light a candle but usually I just sit in a chair and thank God for all of my blessings. It is a very long list.

Then I catch up on emails and texts and read quietly. Pretty soon, it is time to take my excited little pals for a walk on the nature trail. We walk about a mile, which is as long as my elderly Maltese can manage with his damaged heart. They love their walk; it is a time to sniff all manner of scents that I cannot and do not wish to smell. They watch for bunnies and squirrels and hope that someday the leash gives out and they can catch them.

This is my routine, but I also refer to this as my ritual. So, I ask myself, what is the difference between a routine and a ritual? I typically treat the words as synonymous. But apparently there is a difference.

According to the experts, the difference between a ritual and a routine lies in their purpose. Routines are focused on efficiency and getting things done, while rituals add intention and meaning. Routines are usually done on autopilot, whereas rituals are approached with mindfulness and awareness.

So, based on this definition, most of my morning is a series of routines, with the exception of the affirmation of gratitude. While a regular walk in nature is often a ritual, my dogs prevent me from being lost in nature as I have to attend to their bodily and sensory needs.

Both routines and rituals are important. Routines allow me to get things done that I don’t want to do. Part of my morning routine is to make a list of what must be done that day…the interesting and dull. And since my list includes exercise and other healthy habits, it improves my well-being.

Routines provide structure and predictability which can reduce stress and anxiety, and improve focus and productivity. Experts believe that routines create a sense of control and predictability, reduce decision fatigue and improve concentration. If the list or routine includes healthy habits (e.g., exercise, diet, sleep schedule), it can improve physical well-being. My list allows me to schedule my day according to my tasks at hand.

Rituals, on the other hand, typically tap into a number of senses. Smell, visual, touch and hearing are all included in most rituals. Rituals have the benefit of enhancing social bonds (when it is a group ritual), connecting us to our values, reducing anxiety and stress, and increasing feelings of happiness and joy. Group rituals such as community gatherings can strengthen social connections. I play Mahjong with my neighbors, which has given me a better connection to community.

Rituals are a part of our everyday life. Religious services are full of rituals. In Christianity, it is the chants, the affirmations, the familiar songs sung in unison by the participants. The cadence and rhythm have a calming effect. Rituals are especially helpful during grief and loss, when positive energy is desperately needed. Mindfulness and affirmations can help reflect on what is important and align our actions with our values.

Routines and rituals, of course, can be hurtful if done to the extreme. Some people have obsessive-compulsive disorders that cause these rituals to take control. In addition, it is important to be gentle with ourselves, especially when we include health and wellness routines.

So, no matter how trivial, our routines and rituals are a part of our nature, and that’s a good thing.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.