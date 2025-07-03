Publisher Notes: Heartfelt Thanks, Welcome Zack Taylor, Foxwell/Mitchell Back July 9th

After the Spy’s first-ever “just once” annual fundraising campaign last month, I’m both grateful and relieved that the Talbot County community responded so demonstratively to help support the Talbot Spy live another day. With over 400 donations, most of which were under $100, our readers’ contributions made it clear to this publisher and the Spy’s remarkable writers that our mission is valued, and we are filled with gratitude.

Secondly, I’m pleased to announce that Zack Taylor has been named the Talbot Spy’s managing editor and vice president of the Spy Community Media Fund at the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. A graduate of both Easton High School and Gettysburg College, Zack spent his first years out of college as a reporter in Montgomery County before his lifetime career at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was cut short due to President Donald Trump’s decision to close the agency.

I’m also happy to report that The Spy’s new podcast, Maryland Caucus, with Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell, will return on July 9. In addition, J.E. Dean and Maria Grant will be off duty for a couple of weeks this month, and From and Fuller will being taking today off as well.

Once again, a special thanks to our readers for the trust you have given the Spy this year.

Dave Wheelan

Publisher & President

Spy Community Media Fund – MSCF