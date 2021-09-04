Jazz Festival 2021 kicks off September 9

Chestertown Jazz Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an astonishing line up of fabulous (and famous) musicians. The main event will be held on Saturday, September 11 at Wilmer Riverside Park in Chestertown.

Christian McBride, world famous bassist and host of NPR’s Jazz Night in America will be the featured headliner.

The Revue will be a showcase of stars from previous Jazz Festivals and include: Dick Durham, Sue Matthews, Stef Scaggiari, Marlon Saunders, Lena Seikaly, Sherry Winston, Giacomo Gates, and the Uptown Vocal Jazz Quartet.

Also featured are young performers, the Ephraim and Ebben Dorsey Quintet.

The Festival will begin exactly at Noon with the Burke Family Gospel Singers – 17 family members who have delighted audiences for more than 50 years with their acapella renditions of traditional music.