Delmarva Review: Day Before Easter by Mercedes Lawry

Author’s Note: This poem is a rather straight forward account of early spring gardening, the tension between what is “good” and “bad” (slugs, weeds), and the sometimes endlessness of the tasks, resulting in a retreat from that burden only to come inside and find nature has made its way in with the ants which are seemingly impossible creatures to get rid of.

Day Before Easter

I pull the weeds, one

after another and another

as Sisyphus might

Why shouldn’t the weeds live, too?

Such fortitude and strange beauty.

Two eagles circle above. No crows

are pestering them. Tell the rabbits

to beware. Don’t the slugs deserve

to slither among the damp leaves,

leaving their eerie trails?

Sometimes I cut, sometimes I fling.

It’s messy.

No wonder we need sleep.

I moved some tiny ferns down

to the bottom of the yard. I

can only hope they flourish

in the shade of the hawthorn.

A cold rain begins and I

retreat. That’s enough nature.

I watch from the window—rain,

birds, bowing trees and look,

down at the baseboard, churning,

the ants are back, the damn ants.

♦

Mercedes Lawry’s most recent book is Vestiges, from Kelsay Books. She has published three chapbooks and poems in other journals, including Nimrod and Alaska Quarterly Review. Her book Small Measures is forthcoming from ELJ Editions, Ltd., in 2024. Her work has been nominated seven times for a Pushcart Prize. She has also published short stories and poems for children. Lawry lives in Seattle, Washington.

As a literary journal, the Delmarva Review reaches audiences regionally, nationally, and beyond, to give writers a desirable home in print, with a digital edition, to present their most compelling new prose and poetry. It’s a time when many commercial publications have closed their doors or are reducing literary content. For each annual edition, editors have culled through thousands of submissions to select the best of new poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. There is never a publishing or reading fee. The review is available from major online booksellers and regional specialty bookstores. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from Talbot Arts with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: www.DelmarvaReview.org