Allegro Academy Block Party-May 11

Allegro Academy invites the public to a downtown Community Block Party on May 11 at 2pm. The celebration will take place at 114 N. Washington St, Easton and feature live music from Allegro students, instructors, Allegro Children’s Chorus and Allegra! Women’s Chorus as well as complimentary burgers and hot dogs.

As Easton’s downtown music conservatory, Allegro Academy includes a variety of performing ensembles, group classes and private lessons in voice, piano, strings, wind instruments, and guitar. The mission of the Academy is to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences to the greater Talbot County Area and to make these offerings affordable to all.

Programs of Allegro Academy are funded by generous contributions from the community, Talbot Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information please visit allegroacademyeaston.com or call 410-603-8361.