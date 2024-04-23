AAM Announces Spring/Summer Exhibitions

Light: Paintings by Philip Koch

April 11 – July 14

Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints

April 6 – July 14

Remnants of Childhood: Selections from the Permanent Collection by AAM’s Teen Interns

April 12 – June 9

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce three new exhibitions that are currently on view: Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints, Remnants of Childhood: Selections from the Permanent Collection by AAM’s Teen Interns and a solo exhibition of works by painter Philip Koch, entitled Light. An artist talk for Koch will be held on Friday, May 24 at 6 pm.

“We are excited to present three very diverse exhibitions at AAM: from the vibrant landscapes of Philip Koch to the masterful prints of Albrecht Dürer, and the nostalgic reflections on childhood in Remnants of Childhood, our exhibitions invite you to explore the intricate layers of expression and memory that shape our world,” states Interim Director Jennifer Chrzanowski. Light: Paintings by Philip Koch

April 11 – July 14, 2024

Artist Talk: Friday, May 24, 6 pm Philip Koch is known for his colorful, panoramic landscapes. But he was originally an abstract artist. Seeing the work of Edward Hopper inspired him early in his career to change to painting in a realist mode. Light showcases Koch’s landscapes and architectural subjects and includes preparatory studies as well as finished works. The artist will discuss his work on view in Light: Paintings by Philip Koch and talk about pivotal moments in his development as a painter. Koch is best known for his vividly colored paintings of the natural world, and his work has been described as emotional and romantic, often tinged with a subtly visionary feeling. Originally an abstract painter, Koch was inspired by the paintings of Edward Hopper to shift into a realist mode. Beginning in 1983, Koch was awarded his first residency at Hopper’s former studio on Cape Cod, and has enjoyed unprecedented access to Hopper’s private studio over the past four decades. In 2015 the Edward Hopper House Art Center in Nyack, NY, held a featured solo exhibition of Koch’s paintings. Koch’s paintings have been the subject of fourteen solo art museum exhibitions, and his work is held in the permanent collections of a number of American art museums, including the Butler Institute of American Art in Ohio, the Swope Art Museum in Indiana, and the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester, NY.

Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints

April 6 – July 14, 2024

This exhibition features more than thirty woodblock prints and engravings by (or after) the German Renaissance master printmaker Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528). The artist was an extraordinary innovator who revolutionized the medium of printmaking in the late fifteenth and early sixteenth centuries. Trained as a goldsmith, the painter, etcher, and draftsman Dürer was praised for the remarkable compositional complexity and high level of naturalism in his works, as evidenced in his celebrated Small Woodcut Passion (1508-10), Life of the Virgin (1503-10), and the full set of sixteen prints from the Engraved Passion (1507-12) that are featured in the exhibition.

Catapulted by his enormous talent and technical innovation, Dürer was one of the most influential artists of his age. He established an international reputation for his remarkable skills in printmaking, which he single-handedly elevated to an independent art form, producing designs for more than 300 woodblocks and more than 100 engravings over the course of a forty-year career that reverberated throughout Europe.

Remnants of Childhood: Selections from the Permanent Collection by AAM’s Teen Interns

April 12 – June 9, 2024

Childhood can be both magical and fraught. Developing minds are fascinated by small details, nature, buildings, movement, and scary situations (among other things). Childhood memories and experiences can color a lifetime. Curated by AAM’s teen interns, this exhibition features artworks from the Museum’s Permanent Collection that reflect on the experiences of children and the imperfect and unreliable memories that shape our childhood stories.

Each school year, 10 local teens have the opportunity to work at the Academy Art Museum, engaging closely with Museum staff and learning the nuts and bolts of museum operations. It creates a new generation of museum-goers by involving high school students in a hands-on, in-depth program to develop their understanding of how museums enrich communities.