Spy Exit Interview: Outgoing Cambridge City Manager Tom Carroll

The Spy continues our informal series of long-form exit interviews with some of the Mid-Shore’s most well-known leaders in public affairs, the arts, and regional culture at the end of that individual’s tenure of employment. Many of those profiles tend to focus on sometimes decades of work and deeds, but in other cases, like with Cambridge City Manager Tom Carroll, these can be short-lived experiences.

Hired two years ago after successful roles as city manager in Loveland, Ohio, and village manager in Silverton, Ohio, Carroll quickly won the praise of many Cambridge stakeholders with his professional manner and effective management style. He also created a positive working relationship with current City Council members, including Mayor Steve Rideout, as the city worked through several serious municipality challenges.

And yet, despite this early record of success, Tom Carroll gave notice last month, and he is not subtle about the reasons why.

Over the last nine months, Carroll grew increasingly concerned about the strategic vision, transparency, and financial funding of Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc.’s (CWDI) plan to develop over 30 acres of the city’s waterfront. After making efforts to resolve those concerns, the city manager decided to resign rather than support a scheme that he thought had the potential of catastrophic financial consequences for Cambridge and its residents.

In his Spy interview, Carroll specifically details those concerns, but also the progress that Cambridge has made even during his short tenure, and more importantly, his confidence in the city’s future.

This video is approximately 17 minutes in length.