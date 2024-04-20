My Fair Lady Coming to Church Hill Theatre

Mark your calendars and reserve your tickets now! Church Hill Theatre’s much awaited revival of My Fair Lady will open on June 7. Based on George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, Lerner & Loewe’s glorious musical has thrilled audiences since its Broadway opening in 1956. Director Sylvia Maloney has gathered a stellar cast, with talented newcomers, experienced veterans, and a live orchestra to recreate Eliza Doolittle’s transformation from a Cockney flower girl to an elegant woman. With a new lighting system, a completely renovated stage, and more comfortable seating, CHT will pull out all the stops to make this production a memorable event.

Many of us recall the iconic performances of Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison in the original Broadway cast. More of us are familiar with “ear worm” melodies like “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “On the Street Where You Live,” or “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.” All of us who see this revival will cherish the memory of a moving and improbable love story.

Eliza Doolittle, the Covent Garden flower girl, is played by CHT newcomer, Reanna Sherman. Henry Higgins, the linguist who discovers and mentors her, is Sevan Topjian, also making his CHT debut. Eddie Vance will portray Colonel Pickering, another linguist and Higgins’ friend.

Eliza’s irrepressible father, Alfred P. Doolittle, will be played by Herb Ziegler. JW Ruth and Mark Wiening bring flair to the roles of Harry and Jamie, his disreputable drinking pals. Mrs. Pearce, Higgins’ housekeeper, played by Heather Joyce-Byers, tries her best to keep order.

Once Eliza’s elocution improves, she is introduced to society figures such as Henry’s mother, played by Debra McGuire, and family friends Mrs. Eynsford-Hill and her son Freddy, portrayed by Juanita Wieczoreck and Noah Thompson. At a “graduation” ball, Eliza convinces everyone, including Higgins’ rival Zoltan Karpathy (Ian Stotts) that she is actually a Hungarian princess.

Ensemble players portray Cockney characters, servants, and the attendees at the Ascot Races and the Embassy Ball. They are Stephanie Chambers, Jeff Daly, Ben Daly, Oric Geist, Jim Johnson, Jean Leverage, Howard Mesick, Heather Robuck, Riley Rosati, Siroon Topjian, Van Topjian, Helen Willard, and Robin Wood. Musical Director Erin Bradley, who will conduct the live orchestra, and piano accompanist Grace Wheatley have been working with the cast from the beginning of rehearsals.

My Fair Lady opens on Friday, June 7 and will run through Sunday, June 23, with performances at 7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 pm on Sundays. Tickets are available online at churchhilltheatre.org or by phone at (410) 556-6003.