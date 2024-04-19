“Sound Society” Headlines Sultana Gala

Anticipation is building as the Sultana Education Foundation prepares for its Annual Gala on May 11. The Gala’s 26th iteration promises an evening of style, entertainment, and philanthropy supporting the Foundation’s Environmental Literacy programs for regional schools.

Gala attendees will be treated to a night of incredible music from Sound Society – an elite 11-piece band based in New York City whose members are among the world’s most gifted touring and studio musicians. The evening will also feature gourmet dining, and an open bar, all set against the backdrop of the stunning views from the Clovelly Farm on the Chester River.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, the heart of the evening lies in its mission to raise vital funds for the Foundation’s programs for regional schools. Sultana provides critical Environmental Literacy field programs for more than 10,000 students annually. Every dollar raised at the Gala directly supports these programs and allows Sultana to offer them on a need-blind basis for public schools.

“We are grateful to the hundred-plus sponsors who make our Annual Gala possible, and particularly to our long-time lead sponsor, Master Card,” said SEF President, Drew McMullen. “Their support makes this great community celebration possible and helps Sultana’s programs drive meaningful change in our own backyard.”

For more information about the Sultana Gala and how you can get involved, please visit www.sultanagala.org/ or contact Liza Brocker at [email protected]/410- 778-5954.