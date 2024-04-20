Eastern Shore Land Conservancy Celebrates Trails

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy invites you to join us and our trail partners and advocates from all across the Eastern Shore in celebrating our amazing trails. First started by the Rails to Trails Conservancy in 2013, Celebrate Trails Day is more than a day outside—it’s an opportunity to enjoy your local trails while appreciating the many ways that trails make an impact on our lives and communities. It’s an opportunity to show how beneficial our current trails are and why we need more trails, longer trails, and trails that better connect diverse destinations.

On Saturday, April 27th, the Eastern Shore Trail Network Steering Committee will lead various trail walks at locations across the Shore, including Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge and the Town of Oxford. Steering Committee Chair and ESLC Land Use and Policy Director, Owen Bailey will lead the walk along Chestertown’s Gilchrest Rail Trail, a scenic path that curves past the Chester River dockyard, a historic farm supply warehouse, vintage rail lines, and picturesque Washington College.

We invite you to come out and learn about the value of trails and tell us why you like trails and where you think we need more trails.