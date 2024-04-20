Plein Air Easton Launches Inaugural Hall of Fame Awards: Nominations Now Open

Plein Air Easton, the renowned celebration of outdoor painting, is excited to announce the inauguration of its Hall of Fame Awards. Established in honor of Plein Air Easton’s 20th anniversary, the Hall of Fame aims to recognize individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations that have made exceptional contributions to the continued success and growth of Plein Air Easton.

The Hall of Fame seeks to recognize those who have played pivotal roles in the development, interests, and advancement of Plein Air Easton. While the festival owes its success to the dedication of countless individuals, businesses, and non-profits, the Hall of Fame aims to honor those whose impact has been particularly profound.

“The Inaugural Hall of Fame Awards is our way of expressing gratitude to those whose unwavering support has shaped Plein Air Easton into what it is today,” said Marie Nuthall, Event Coordinator for Plein Air Easton. “We are excited to recognize the outstanding contributions of those who have significantly influenced the growth and success of our beloved event.”

Nominations for the Hall of Fame will be evaluated based on a set of criteria designed to highlight the nominee’s lasting impact, leadership qualities, continual support, prestige brought to the event, outreach efforts, and visionary perspectives that foster growth and improvement. Nominees must also demonstrate a high level of integrity, ethics, and professionalism.

“We encourage members of the community to participate in the nomination process and help us identify deserving candidates for the Hall of Fame,” added Nuthall. “Each nomination will be carefully considered based on the nominee’s merit, regardless of the number of submissions or the relationship to the nominator.”

Nominations will be accepted until May 15, 2024. Digital submissions can be accessed through this link: https://forms.gle/p3XN8wtQNfsMvnfN6

For more information and to submit nominations, please visit the Plein Air Easton website.

Questions regarding the nomination process can be directed to Marie at [email protected].

About Plein Air Easton:

Plein Air Easton is the work of the Avalon Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster a strong community on the Eastern Shore by creating accessible, uplifting arts, education, and cultural experiences that appeal to the interests of a diverse population and to ensure the long-term viability of the historic Avalon Theatre.

The Academy Art Museum and the Waterfowl Headquarters, both in downtown Easton respectively, will be the venues for the competition exhibit. This event is supported by Talbot Arts Council, donations from corporations, small businesses, media outlets, Friends of Plein Air Easton, and strong community support. Donations support the event while promoting conservation and tourism through the arts and a distinct sense of place. Strong community support and sponsorships have helped make Plein Air Easton one of Easton’s most popular annual events and the nation’s largest outdoor painting competition.

For more information, visit www.pleinaireaston.com, email [email protected] or call the Plein Air Easton hotline at 410.822.7297.