Studio B Art Gallery Presents “Flourish: a Celebration of Spring”

Studio B Art Gallery is thrilled to announce its upcoming exhibit, “Flourish: a Celebration of Spring,” set to open during the First Friday Gallery Walk on May 3, 2024. The exhibit promises to immerse visitors in the vibrant energy of the season, showcasing a diverse array of artworks that capture the essence of renewal, growth, and rejuvenation.

“Flourish” invites viewers to revel in the beauty and vitality of springtime through the creative lens of talented artists. From lush floral compositions to evocative landscapes bursting with color, each piece reflects the spirit of emergence and transformation synonymous with this time of year.

“We are delighted to usher in the season of renewal with our ‘Flourish: a Celebration of Spring’ exhibit,” Studio B Art Gallery owner Betty Huang said. “We invite art enthusiasts and nature lovers to join us in celebrating the beauty of spring in art.”

The opening reception for “Flourish” will take place 5:00-8:00 p.m. on May 3, 2024, during the First Friday Gallery Walk. Guests will have the opportunity to meet artists, explore the gallery’s diverse collection, and enjoy an “Art Salon” style showcase in a lively and convivial atmosphere. In addition, Discover Easton is hosting the annual May Day Celebration. Downtown Easton, MD will be decked out in flowers, bows, and bouquets for a lovely spring celebration and friendly design competitions between merchants.

Studio B Art Gallery is also proud to announce a special collaboration with six distinguished artists who will exhibit as guest artists for the spring showcase – Lani Browning, Christine Drewyer, Lynn Goldstein, Crystal Moll, Chris Rapa, and Jean Schwartz. These talented individuals, all esteemed members of the Washington Society of Landscape Painters, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the exhibition. Betty is excited to include their unique perspectives on the beauty of the natural world.

“Collaborating with the esteemed artists from the Washington Society of Landscape Painters is a true honor for Studio B Art Gallery,” Betty said. “Their contributions further enrich the diverse tapestry of artistic expression on display, underscoring Studio B Art Gallery’s commitment to showcasing the finest art from the region.”

“Flourish: a Celebration of Spring” will be on display at Studio B Art Gallery throughout the spring season, offering ample time to experience the joy and inspiration of the season. For more information about this exhibit and other upcoming events at Studio B Art Gallery, visit www.studiobartgallery.com or contact Betty to arrange a private showing at [email protected].

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali.