Delmarva Review: Ghost Blankets by Susan Bucci Mockler

Author’s Note: “Observe. Be curious. Ask. That is what writers do. The seed of the poem, ‘Ghost Blankets’ was planted as I walked through parts of DC on my early morning commute. What I observed were bodies—some still asleep under blankets, some waking—blankets still wrapped around them—beginning their days. It led me to ask who these people were, who gave them these many different kinds of blankets, why we pretend not to see them. And finally, for them to ask us to see them, to hear them, to understand they are not so different from us.”

Ghost Blankets

Scattered

around the city—

in alleys, on street corners,

billowing over grates.

Blankets, miscellaneous

coverups

outlining bodies:

gray, bleak, ashy,

cotton, fleece, wool,

wet with dew or

overnight rain.

Thin throws,

ironic comforters.

Come morning,

a metamorphosis:

a body appears

a hunger arises

a ghost no longer.

Words

XXXXcascading

XXXXXXXXinto the frosty air. I’m here.

XXXXXXXXcascaSee me.

XXXXWhy is my language

XXXXso difficult to understand?

⧫

Susan Bucci Mockler teaches writing at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Her poetry has appeared in the Maryland Literary Review, peachvelvet, Maximum Tilt, Pilgrimage Press, Crab Orchard Review, Poet Lore, The Northern Virginia Review, Gargoyle, Beltway Poetry Quarterly, The Cortland Review, Paterson Literary Review, Lunch Ticket, Voices in Italian Americana, and several anthologies. Her full-length poetry collection, Covenant (With) was published by Kelsay books in 2022.

