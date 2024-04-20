Delmarva Review: Time The Teacher by Julian Koslow

Author’s Note: I had a lot of fun writing this poem, playing with the idea of time as not just an abstract backdrop to our changing lives, but an actual teacher in whose classroom we learn and grow, and from whose care we eventually depart. As I wrote, she really came to life for me: a little flakey, a lot of fun, weirdly sentimental (she truly misses those trilobites!) and possessing a highly eccentric sense of humor (boy does she find Shakespeare’s sonnets hilarious, but why? only she knows).

Time The Teacher

was often late for class, would arrive

with her keys, her plums, her unwritten

poems, makeup spilling from

her hobo bag of exasperations;

rarely took attendance except

with sometimes sudden and alarming

urgency (a panicked mother

shouting runaway names

in the grocery parking lot);

always seemed to call on you

when you weren’t paying attention;

snorted at every request for extra credit.

Wore her graying hair up in a girlish

ponytail, and her bifocals on a chain

around her neck. Graded our papers

in disappearing ink; often digressed;

thought little of the Bible, or Americans,

(except for Dickinson); seemed to enjoy

scandalizing us with casual details from

old exploits: Byron, Picasso, Kahlo,

and others too numerous to mention, though

mention them she did (gasps when

she winked yes for Bieber); dropped

the c-word like she was dropping

all pretense. Said wisdom wasn’t

worth much more than sheer pluck;

kept a pickle jar of sand on her desk

and asked us to guess how many

grains it held; always knew

when it was your birthday and

brought cupcakes. Sobbed dis-

concertingly during presentations

on dinosaurs and trilobites, and the

Cambrian explosion. But laughed

through our recitals of Shakespeare’s

sonnets: “oh my god, stop it, you’re

killing me!” she’d groan at That Time

of Year Thou Mayst in Me Behold,

pounding her fist on the desk, holding

her sides, the clock on the wall not

budging an inch till she was done.

♦

Julian Koslow is a former professor of Renaissance literature at Virginia Tech but left academia to take care of a child with special needs. His poems have appeared or are forthcoming in Sugar House Review, The Columbia Review, SRPR, Cumberland River Review, New Ohio Review, and Atlanta Review. He lives with his wife and two sons in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

