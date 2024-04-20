Joe Holt’s First Friday Program— “Unsupervised”

On Friday, May 3, The Mainstay in Rock Hall is pleased to shift the spotlight onto Joe Holt, jazz pianist and impresario, for his next First Friday show that he has titled “Joe Holt – Unsupervised”. Those familiar with the format for the First Friday series recognize that Joe usually invites different guests with credentials in a variety of musical genres and other artistic mediums (one of his last guests was an interpretive dancer) to share the stage with him. As such, Joe focuses his impressive talents on the piano on the task of learning and accompanying many of his guests’ material. In a well-deserved departure from that format, the “Unsupervised” program will highlight Joe’s solo efforts, again incorporating his adeptness at playing a variety of styles – from piano jazz to ragtime, tin pan alley to classic pop tunes, and always incorporating his improvisational lightheartedness. Matt Mielnick, Director of the Mainstay, is quick to add that “this is a great opportunity for Joe’s fans to express their appreciation for the tremendous support this lifelong musician has shown to other area musicians, the gift he has given the area time and time again, and to enjoy this man’s signature style on his instrument.

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.