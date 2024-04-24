May Exhibit at The Artist’s Gallery: Treasures of the Chesapeake by Steve Bleinberger

On First Friday, May 3rd, The Artists’ Gallery will present “Treasures of the Chesapeake” by their exhibiting artist, Steve Bleinberger. Steve is an award winning watercolor artist who exhibits his work extensively in the Mid-Atlantic region. He is especially known and respected for his depictions of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Chesapeake Bay waterscapes, workboats and the dwindling ranks of those that man them. Steve’s affinity with the Chesapeake and Tidewater region was nurtured by many summers spent surrounded by water on the shores of Thomas Point, south of Annapolis, within sight and sound of the iconic lighthouse.

In addition to numerous awards and honors, Steve’s paintings can be found in private collections as well as the homes and offices of Chesapeake racing skippers, “Tall Ship” captains, Bay Pilots, tugboat owners, naval officers, a noted marine historian and even a President of the United States to name just a few.

Steven holds a BFA degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and in addition to The Artists’ Gallery, he has exhibited his work in a variety of venues over the years, including Maryland Federation of Art, Queen Anne’s County Arts Council and Chestertown Riverarts.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery during for an opening reception on First Friday, May 3rd from 5-7:30 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. “Treasures of the Chesapeake” by Steve Bleinberger will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of May. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www. theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.

Lead photo: An Oystering We Will Go, watercolor by Steve Bleinberger.