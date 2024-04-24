New Partners and Willing Neighbors Bring Ease to Three Local Families

Each April, Rebuilding Together Kent County joins over 120 affiliates in 35 states in celebrating National Rebuilding Month. Now in its 20th year, our local Rebuilding Together has been serving our community since shortly after the devastation caused by Hurricane Isabel in 2003. Last week saw 19 volunteers donating more than 100 hours to make repairs at three local homes including painting a previously repaired kitchen, replacing a rotten deck, installing an aluminum wheelchair ramp, and other critical interventions. The organization is grateful to Chestertown Lumber for donating paint and tint to create a cheerful kitchen environment for a senior near Fairlee.

In the spirit of collaboration, Rebuilding Together Kent County is eager to highlight a new relationship with Chesapeake Neighbors, a nonprofit existing to provide safe, affordable housing for those living with disabilities. Several months ago, their Assistant Director of Property Operations, Keenan Troxler, contacted Rebuilding Together with an offer to engage employees in a repair project. On Saturday, April 13th, Keenan, Vince and Mike made the journey from the Western Shore to ensure a local woman and her brother have a safe place to enjoy the out-of-doors. According to Mr. Troxler, “It was truly a pleasure for the Chesapeake Neighbors team to be able to give back to the Kent County community. Chesapeake Neighbors mission is to provide quality housing for individuals in the community, and to be able to bring that standard to a family in the Kent County area was an honor. It was also a pleasure working with Jennifer, with her strong leadership and architecture skills, it made the endeavor all the more enjoyable and fulfilling.” Jennifer Lieber, Vice President of the Board of Directors for Rebuilding Together Kent County, led an efficient crew as they demolished a rotting platform and built a new, sturdier one in its place. Lunches were generously donated by Modern Stone Age Kitchen, the second consecutive year the owners have provided meals during National Rebuilding Month.

On Tuesday, April 16th, a team of seven local residents rallied to install the sixth aluminum wheelchair ramp since launching the new Lifetime Loaned Ramp program in 2023 with the support of the Kent County Health Department. Despite a tricky location, volunteers kept their spirits high and got the job done. More than one of the residents of the home is experiencing mobility challenges and this ramp will allow them to remain safely under one roof.

On Thursday and Friday of the same week, crews prepped and painted kitchen walls, installed a new light fixture, and repaired a tripping hazard near the main entrance of a home near Fairlee. Sponsors for the month’s activities include Anthony, Jude & Ware, David A Bramble Foundation, Dukes-Moore Insurance, and The Dixon Group. To learn more about getting involved with future projects, email [email protected].