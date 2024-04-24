Adkins Arboretum to Sponsor Naturally Better Landscaping Speaker Series

HOA members are invited to participate in an eight-part speaker series hosted by Adkins Arboretum. The series was developed as part of the Naturally Better Landscaping project in partnership with ShoreRivers with funding from the Chesapeake Bay Trust. All programs are free for HOA members, $10 for Arboretum members and $15 for the general public. Advance registration is required.

The series will kick off on June 2 with an introductory presentation at Chesapeake College’s Eastern Shore Higher Education Center. Subsequent presentations will be held at Adkins Arboretum and explore topics including the impact and history of lawns, native meadow installation and maintenance, designing for seasonal color and supporting wildlife with native plants.

The Naturally Better Landscaping project strives to educate and empower local homeowner associations to adopt environmentally-friendly landscaping practices. Currently, eight homeowners associations in Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties are taking part. The project is supported by Queen Anne’s County officials and was prompted by the passage of Maryland House Bill 322, which prohibits HOA governing bodies from restricting homeowners who employ landscaping techniques that benefit the environment.

By using native plants in conjunction with other environmentally friendly techniques such as leaving the leaves, reducing turf, and finding alternatives to toxic fertilizers and pesticides, homeowners can help support wildlife and keep our waterways clean. Land, water and wildlife are inextricably linked, and the choices homeowners make play an important role in safeguarding our environment.

To learn more about the speaker series and to register, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 100.