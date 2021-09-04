Delmarva Review: Never Room by Ed Granger

Author’s Note: “The rooms we inhabit often inhabit us in ways we may not even realize. ‘Never Room’ is a poem about coping with miscarriage in which place and memory intersect. It tries to capture a moment on the trajectory of loss that also hints at future loss in the form of divorce. I tend to see the gray areas in life, so I avoid using absolutes. But this poem is an attempt to face up to one.”

Never Room

When we first returned to the never room

it was mote-strewn as ever. Its upper

dresser drawer stuck its chin into our

nearly future. The sun rose in the soon

to be rest of our lives, so we tiptoed

around its rose-wallpapered gesture of

not-quite. But on this winter night, I’ve

come to lie here on its glistening hardwood

floor, pray to whatever moon is listening.

To the moon of waning vows. To the moon

of never-moving ultrasound. To the blue

moon of a chance we’ll gently touch down

somewhere past this woven wicker bin of never

read-to bedtimes, breathing its after, after, after.

⧫

Ed Granger’s chapbook, “Voices from the First Gilded Age,” was published in 2019 by Finishing Line Press. He lives in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, where he works for a healthcare nonprofit. His poems have also appeared or are forthcoming in THINK Journal, Potomac Review, Little Patuxent Review, Naugatuck River Review, and Rappahannock Review.

