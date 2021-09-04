MENU

September 4, 2021

Chesapeake Lens: Tri-colored Heron by Susan Hale

At the Chesapeake Bay Education Center in Grasonville, MD, the seasonal movement (not full migration) of a variety of wading birds coincided with large areas of shallow water and extensive mudflats around Lake Knapp– ideal feeding conditions for this beautiful tri-colored heron. “Tri-colored Heron” by Susan Hale.

