Avalon Theatre Events for April, May, and June

Mari Black

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Doors: 1:30 p.m.; Show: 2 p.m.

Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD Called “one of the brightest fiddlers around today” (Brian O’Donovan, WGBH radio’s A Celtic Sojourn), multi-style violinist and champion fiddler Mari Black delights audiences around the world with her energetic playing, sparkling stage presence, and dazzlingly virtuosic fiddling. Mari’s dynamic performances are infused with her sense of playfulness and deep love of the history behind the music, as she weaves together driving dance tunes with beloved stories that bring the music to life. Walk into any of her shows, and you’re pretty much guaranteed to see people out of their seats and dancing.

Cristina Vane

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Doors: 7:30p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD “Cristina Vane evokes Bonnie Raitt and early PJ Harvey on ‘Badlands,’ from the album Nowhere Sounds Lovely. Vane’s sizzling slide guitar gets a starring role along with her hypnotic melody…Entrancing stuff.” — Rolling Stone Country Born in Italy to a Sicilian-American father and a Guatemalan mother, Cristina Vane has always had a tenuous relationship with identity and place. She grew up between England, France and Italy, and was fluent in four languages by the time she moved to her fathers’ native United States for university at 18. Despite this, (and perhaps because of it) she had no sense of belonging to any one culture or country. What she did have, however, was an intense love of music. Powered by her signature take on blues and rock, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cristina’s debut album, “Nowhere Sounds Lovely,” earned her praise from the likes of American Songwriter, which praised her ability to sing “from both her voice and her supple, bluesy guitar-playing almost simultaneously.” http://www.cristinavane.com/

Yarn

Friday, May 3, 2024

Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD Yarn has landed on the Grammy ballot four times, garnered nods from the Americana Music Association, placed top five on both Radio and Records and the AMA album charts, been streamed millions of times on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon, and also accorded the “Download of the Day” from Rolling Stone. As if that’s not enough, Yarn has also shared stages with such superstars as Dwight Yoakam, Charlie Daniels, Railroad Earth, Marty Stuart, Allison Krauss, Leon Russell, The Lumineers, and many more. Such accolades are all proof positive that the Brooklyn- and Raleigh-based band has made their mark. Singer/songwriter Blake Christiana looks to establishing himself more as the songwriter he’s always been, and not the pseudo bluegrass band, bar band, or jam band that Yarn often gets immediately lumped into. Be sure to be here at the Avalon to see what exciting, new musical directions Yarn is currently exploring!

Madeleine Peyroux

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, Md Madeleine Peyroux’s style was shaped by that of classic jazz vocalist Billie Holiday, and her singing uncannily resembles that of the famous Holiday. Yet Peyroux couldn’t be called a Billie Holiday imitator. She played the guitar, and there’s a folk singer’s attitude in her music. Like Norah Jones, whose success paved the way for her, Peyroux has recorded not just jazz and pop compositions, but also songs from other sources such as classic country and folk-rock—and from her own pen. Her stage presence, a deadpan—slightly distant slice of California cool—differs greatly from Holiday’s world of sophisticated hurt. And this contradiction—Holiday channeler yet independent artist—was just one of several that Peyroux has embodied: she’s American and French, retro yet something of a rebel, and a classic stylist yet an artist who agonized over finding her own voice.

THE KENNEDYS

Sunday May 5th

Doors: 7:30pm / Show: 8:00pm

Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, Md The Kennedys’ first all-original studio album in five years is here: “HEADWINDS”! Recognized for their harmonies and instrumental prowess, husband-and-wife duo Pete and Maura Kennedy are an American folk-rock band that blends elements of country music, bluegrass, western swing and janglepop into their crowd-pleasing songs. And they happen to be a big favorite here in the Stoltz! Among all the rave reviews they’re getting for “HEADWINDS” is Americana Songwriter, which says The Kennedys “invest both passion and precision into their music… Practically every song sounds like a standard of some sort, even at the outset, making this a markedly emphatic effort and, quite possibly, their most daring album to date… they continue to be one of the most vibrant duos making music today. They not only carry a torch, but also ensure it remains aflame.”

Willy Porter

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD Willy Porter continues on a musical and personal odyssey spanning over two decades, 13 albums, and multiple continents. His journey has been defined by an inquisitive love for humanity and the language that describes what we all hold to be true. Porter’s songs weave a universal perspective about the questions, struggles, and triumphs of human existence. His live shows are guitar-driven grit, soul, silence and muscle– at times electrifying, dynamic, and unique in the way that Porter’s voice blends and fuses with his fret work. https://willyporter.com/

THE MET: LIVE IN HD MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Saturday, May 11th

Doors: 12:30pm / Show: 1:00pm

Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, Md. Extraordinary soprano Asmik Grigorian tackles the demanding role of Cio-Cio-San, the loyal geisha at the heart of Puccini’s devastating tragedy. Tenor Jonathan Tetelman stars as the callous American naval officer Pinkerton, whose betrayal destroys her. Mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong reprises the role of the steadfast maid Suzuki, and baritone Lucas Meachem is the American consul Sharpless. Acclaimed maestro Xian Zhang takes the podium on May 11 to conduct Anthony Minghella’s vivid production. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Dar Williams with Guest Heather Maloney

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Doors: 7:30 a.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD Dar Williams’ lyrics contain bouquets of optimism, delivered on melodies alternating between beguiling lightness and understated gravity. Always in the right place at the right time for the success she’s had over a 25+-year career, Dar rose out of the vibrant mid-90’s Boston scene, inspired by the eclectic influences of alt-rockers, Berklee jazz musicians, slam poets, and folk artists like Patty Griffith, Melissa Ferrick, the Throwing Muses, Vance Gilbert, and Jonatha Brooke. Through all the ups and downs, however, it’s always been about staying true to herself. “Good and bad things happen, and it’s not necessarily a reward or indictment. I’ve just got to meet it,” she observes. “Like, I’m bringing my whole life to this moment; it will surprise me, challenge me, show me where I was wrong, even make a fool out of me, but my job is to show up and not take adversity personally. Real happiness doesn’t have to feel like Snoopy dancing with Woodstock; it can just be knowing you have the resilience to meet whatever comes to you. I will call that a good life.” Dar will be joined by special guest Heather Maloney, a Massachusetts-based singer songwriter whose voice is her “not-so-secret weapon” (Boston Globe) and whose “lyrics cut to the chase” (Huffington Post).

Minor Gold

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Doors: 7 p.m.

Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD Minor Gold are ARIA-nominated artists Tracy McNeil and Dan Parsons. Canadian and Australian, respectively, this Trans-Pacific duo echo ‘70s cosmic Americana with an easy charm and potent honesty. The strength of the songwriting and the indeterminate perfection of how these two artists’ voices lock in together hit right where the emotions live inside us. With dynamics ranging from the intense restraint of campfire intimacy through to open-throttle abandon, Minor Gold delight and enthrall as they weave masterful harmonies and deft guitar playing around unforgettable, stripped-back performances. Since releasing their critically acclaimed self-titled debut album in August 2023, the duo have been on the road—recently returning from a 30-date North American album tour with supports for The Teskey Brothers and an official showcase at AmericanaFEST in Nashville, as well as the 2024 Folk Alliance International in Kansas City. https://www.minorgoldmusic.com/

Julian Brezon

Friday, May 17, 2024

Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.

Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD New York-based Easton native Julian Brezon returns to the Stoltz with a stellar quartet presenting jazz standards and original compositions. As a saxophonist, composer, and educator, Julian brings a fresh ear to the world of modern creative music. His compositions strike a delicate balance of harmonic adventurousness and familiar listenability while his takes on standards blend a love of tradition with an ear for experimentation. Julian recently earned his Master of Music degree in jazz performance at the City College of New York in Harlem. He has studied with jazz greats Gary Thomas, Steve Wilson, Jason Rigby, and Vincent Herring. https://www.julianbrezon.com/

Boy Band Review

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.

Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD Boy Band Review is THE best boy band tribute show in the country! They have played numerous high-profile events, private engagements, a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Casino, performed with Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC joining the band for multiple shows, and selling out countless venues across the country to capacity crowds. Having captured the hearts of fans with their #boyband shows that transport audience members back in time to the days of frosted tips and hunky front-men professing their undying love. The #boyband shows are an incredible throwback experience reliving your best years with a full band, choreography, and harmonies. They are playing to capacity crowds nationwide…so don’t let this opportunity to see them perform in the Avalon go “bye bye bye”! https://boybandreview.com/

Carpool:Cars Tribute Band

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.-

Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD Carpool is a tribute band that recreates the sound, feel, look and vibe that made the Cars world famous. The band is comprised of five of the best and hardest working full-time musicians in the Atlanta area. Their performances meticulously capture the sleek, synth-heavy, steady-beat and driving-guitar sound that made the one-and-only Cars so awesome. A Carpool show helps you “shake it up it” and takes you right back to when the Cars were (and continue to be) the soundtrack of our lives, reminding us all of why the Cars hold a very special place in our hearts and minds. https://carpooltributeband.com/

Mutlu

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD A Philadelphia musician who proudly carries a torch for the city’s soul legacy, Mutlu (pronounced moot’-lu) makes a connection with every audience. Coming up in the Philly scene, he played around town and in area clubs before landing his first tour opening for Joe Jackson. Since then he’s toured across the U.S. and Europe with his musical brother, Amos Lee, who discovered Mutlu’s music just as both of their careers were taking off. In addition, he’s found an advocate with Daryl Hall & John Oates, who invited Mutlu to support a national theater tour! http://www.mutlusounds.com

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

Friday, June 7, 2024

Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes emerged from the New Jersey shore scene in 1974, and though they carried over a significant influence (and some key personnel) from Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, the Jukes evolved as more of an R&B horn band in the Memphis Stax Records tradition. Organized by singer John Lyon, guitarist/songwriter Steve Van Zandt (who decamped for the E Street Band in 1975, but continued to produce, manage, and write songs for the Jukes) and Richie Rosenberg, the band is well known for high-energy shows and no-holds-barred songs, including “I Don’t Wanna Go Home,” “Havin’ a Party,” “The Fever,” “Talk to Me,” “Trapped Again,” and “This Time It’s For Real.” Still tinged with the exuberant rhythm and blues feel that is the Jukes’ trademark, and loaded with the driving sound of the legendary Jukes horn section, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes continue to expound their signature Jersey Shore sound – all for the sheer joy of it. https://www.southsidejohnny.com/

The Brothers Comatose

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Whether traveling to gigs on horseback or by tour bus, Americana mavens The Brothers Comatose forge their own path with raucous West Coast renderings of traditional bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll music. The five-piece string band is anything but a traditional acoustic outfit with their fierce musicianship and rowdy, rock concert-like shows. The Brothers Comatose is comprised of brothers Ben Morrison (guitar, vocals) and Alex Morrison (banjo, vocals), Steve Height (bass), Philip Brezina (violin), and Greg Fleischut (mandolin, vocals). When they’re not headlining The Fillmore for a sold-out show or appearing at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, the band is out on the road performing across America, Canada, Australia, and hosting their very own music festival, Comatopia, in the Sierra foothills. https://www.thebrotherscomatose.com/

AND ANNOUNCING…

The Wailers 2024 Legend Anniversary Tour

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD The Wailers are a rare breed of musicians who have earned their place in the annals of music history. Their culture-defining music, embodying the spirit of the ‘70s reggae movement, has left an indelible mark on the industry. Experience the magic of their timeless classics and incredible cuts from Bob Marley’s vast repertoire in a set that is truly unforgettable. Under the guidance of Aston Barrett Jr, son of the legendary “Familyman”, The Wailers continue to preserve the legacy of their iconic sound.

