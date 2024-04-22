Adkins Arboretum Mystery Monday: Guess the Picture!

There are twenty different species of serviceberry, a deciduous-leaved shrub and small tree in the rose family. They are largely restricted to wet sites, particularly on the Atlantic coastal plain.

Serviceberries bloom early in Spring, and in June they produce edible, dark purple berries. These berries are an important food source for pollinators, many different species of birds, and small mammals.

Folklore suggests that serviceberries get their name from funeral services. This is because by the time the ground thaws enough for burials, serviceberry flowers

are in bloom.

In the Appalachians, it is said that after the snows melt and the roads are passable, preachers would begin the hike up into the mountains to perform services around the same time the beautiful, showy white serviceberry flowers were bursting to life against the drab forest backdrop, sometime in late April.