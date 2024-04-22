Drink Tequila, Explore the Serengeti or Read a Book In April at Chesapeake Forum

Drink tequila, savor Shakespeare, nibble on edible flowers, explore the Serengeti in photos or hang out with other book lovers. It’s all coming up at Chesapeake Forum in late April.

Embark on a breathtaking journey to Eastern Africa with wildlife photographer Michele Dodge on Monday, April 22nd. Dodge shares her stunning photos in Eastern Africa: A Photo Tour of the Serengeti and Masai Mara, Brace yourselves for a travel tickler that will ignite your wanderlust and transport you to the heart of these iconic national wildlife preserves! One session, Tuesday, April 22nd from 1- 2:30 PM. HYBRID. $20.00

The following day, join Chesapeake Forum favorites John Miller, Ph.D., and Suzanne Saunders for Savoring Shakespeake’s Richard III, Shakespeare’s powerful tale of madness, intrigue, and murder. The Savoring Shakespeare series explores Shakespeare’s works at a relaxed pace, the better to enjoy their heights and plumb their powerful depths. We read the plays together, discussing the plot, themes, and our feelings as we go along. Five sessions, Tuesday, April 23rd from 1-2:30 PM. In person at the Easton Family YMCA. $50.

Also on Tuesday, April 23rd, join Easton Town Planner Lynn Thomas for an exploration of Easton’s future as he dives into the world of Comprehensive Town Planning. This isn’t just a course; it’s a gateway to unlocking the mechanisms of long-range Land Use planning, with a special focus on the Comprehensive Plan Update processes the Town of Easton is currently going through. One session, Tuesday, April 2nd from 5:30 – 7 PM. HYBRID ( In person at the Easton Family YMCA, via ZOOM or recording). FREE.

On Thursday, April 25th, Books with Friends meets to discuss Lessons in Chemistry. Settle in with friends for a casual conversation about books once a month. The group chooses a different book for each month. In addition to Lessons in Chemistry, the books this semester include The Heaven and Earth Grocery Story and the Elegance of the Hedgehog. Come for all or just one. Meetings are from 1-2:30 PM on Thursday, April 25th, May 23rd and June 27th. ZOOM only. FREE.

When you’re done reading, head over to La Bodega in Easton for a little tequila tippling under the guidance of G.C. Divanna from 3:30 – 5 PM on Thursday, April 25th. Explore the nuanced world of tequila (La Bodega has 125 varieties!), and transcend the mundane tequila shooters of college days! Brace yourself for an immersive tasting session that will elevate your senses, revealing flavors and fragrances that are the epitome of sophistication. Appreciating the Nuances of Tequila is one session, Thursday, April 25th from 3:30 – 5 PM. In-person at La Bodega 312 E. Dover St., Easton. $35. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.

If case you have too much tequila the evening before, Katie Barney’s popular Edible Flowers class on Friday, April 26th might be just the thing. Edible flowers are all around us, but most people do not know they can also be used for medicinal purposes, as well as dyes, and insect repellants. From centuries-old traditions to modern culinary innovations, this course provides a new understanding of the unique flavors, textures, and aromas that edible flowers bring to the table. Edible Flowers is one session, Friday, April 26th from 10-11:30 AM. In person at the Easton Family YMCA. $20. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org

Round out the month with Ben Ellison as he unlocks the basics of car maintenance in What’s Under the Hood. Feel more confident behind the wheel. Learn how to check the engine fluids, jump start a battery, and what to do if the engine light comes on. What’s Under the Hood is one session, on Saturday, April 27th from 10 AM – 12 PM. $20. In-person at Mid-Atlantic Tire Pros and Hybrid Shop 8105 Teal Drive, Suite A, Easton, MD. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.

Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, please send your contact information to [email protected].