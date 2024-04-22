MENU

April 22, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

5 News Notes

Artificial Intelligence and Disinformation Topic of LWVQAC Speaker

John Lewis, headmaster of Gunston School, will speak about “Artificial Intelligence and
Disinformation” at the Queen Anne’s County League of Women Voters Annual Dinner May 7.

The Queen Anne’s County League of Women Voters invites the public to its Annual Dinner and Meeting.  The speaker at this event will be John Lewis, Headmaster of Gunston School in Centreville.  His topic will be “Artificial Intelligence and Disinformation.” The Dinner will take place at Prospect Bay Country Club in Grasonville from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

John Lewis is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds an Ed.M. from Harvard Graduate School of Education and an M.A. from Teachers College, Columbia University.  He has been Headmaster of Gunston School since 2010.  His previous experience was with the Ranney School in New Jersey, as well as in schools in Singapore and Ecuador.

The evening will begin with a cash bar from 5:30-6 p.m. followed by a brief business meeting and dinner after which Mr. Lewis will speak. There is a choice of entrees. The cost per person is $45.00.  Those planning to attend need to RSVP and select their entree before April 30 at LWVQAC.org.  For questions, email [email protected].

Calendar item

Tuesday, May 7

LWV Annual Meeting Speaker

“Artificial Intelligence and Disinformation”

The Queen Anne’s County League of Women Voters Annual Dinner and Meeting will feature  John Lewis, Headmaster of Gunston School in Centreville, who will address “AI and Disinformation.”  Prospect Bay Country Club in Grasonville from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. Cost is $45.00  RSVP to LWVQAC.org to select entre and reserve space by April 30

 

