“Little Women”: A Chat with the Garfield’s Play Director Hester Sachse

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Garfield Center for the Arts production of Little Women is as much about four sisters growing up during the Civil War as it is about the spirit and ingenuity it takes to do community theatre.

Minimalist in budget and set-design—the crew brought in their own furniture!—Louisa M. Alcott’s famous novel adapted by playwright Kate Hammill unfolds with a strong all-women cast and seasoned director in Hester Sachse. Sachse is otherwise immersed in the arts as Deputy Director at the Kent Cultural Alliance.

At least two the actors had never set foot on stage, but according to Sachse, the cast grew into their roles to become a family not unlike their roles as the March sisters. It was that kind familial bond that Sachse says illuminates the story of the four girls making life choices as they grew up.

Published in 1868, Little Women challenged societal expectations for women and emphasized individuality, ambition, and the pursuit of personal goals. Alcott’s portrayal of strong female characters navigating love, career, and family still resonates with readers across generations as a a cultural touchstone, celebrated for its wisdom and the empowerment to forge one’s own path.

“Macy Morris portrays Jo March, Maryanna Shoge appears as Meg, KT Pagano plays Beth, and Izzie Squires Southworth performs the role of Amy. Their mother, Marmee, is played by Minnie Maloney. Sam Holdgreve plays the role of Laurie, Allison Jones appears as John Brooks and Parrot, Cassi Pinder plays Hannah and Mrs. Mingott, and Rebekkah Napier plays Mr. Laurence and Robert March.

The production is assisted by a well-experienced crew of artistic contributors. Costumes are by Connie Fallon. KT Pagano is Fight Captain. Props are by members of the cast and by Hester Sachse, who is also doing the sound and projection designs. GCA Theatre Manager Nic Carter is designing lights. Artist Emily Kalwaitis has contributed artwork to the production, and Natalie Hagan has provided choreography,” Sachse writes.

The Spy caught up with Hester via Zoom to talk about the production.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. Little Women continue its run weekends through December 17th. Show times are 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays. Tickets are available on the Garfield Center website,