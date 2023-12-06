Palliative Care: Critical Support for Chronic Illness Patients with Christina Ball and Madeline Steffens

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the evolving field of medical care, palliative medicine has emerged as a critical specialty, offering essential support to patients and families grappling with serious chronic illnesses.

And locally, UM Shore Regional Health Palliative Care nurses Christina Ball and Madeline Steffens have been leading the charge for many years now in making sure everyone on the Mid-Shore knows about these critically needed services.

The Spy sat down with both of them last week to understand more fully how important the program can be for not only those managing their illnesses but their families as well.

Palliative care, as Ball explains, is not just about managing an illness; it’s about understanding the patient’s story – their journey through health, how they arrived at their current state, and their aspirations for the future. This approach, deeply rooted in patient-centered care, extends beyond the individual to encompass family support, acknowledging the widespread impact of chronic conditions like heart failure, cancer, lung disease, or Parkinson’s on both patients and their support networks.

Steffens emphasizes the role of palliative care in providing ongoing support, not just at the time of diagnosis but throughout the disease’s progression. This specialty does not replace the need for disease-specific specialists; rather, it complements their care by helping to piece together the broader picture of a patient’s health.