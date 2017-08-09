Call For Artists: Life on and Around Eastern Shore Waterways

by

RiverArts’ September exhibit is focused on the Eastern Shore waterways that overflow with history, life and activity. Life on the Eastern Shore interacts with these waterways in countless ways, making this a rich environment for artists of all kinds.

Curators Barbara and Jack Fancher invite artists to share their interpretations of this beautiful, bountiful, unique locality. The show is open to all media, both two dimensional and three dimensional art.

The show opens Friday, September 1 and runs through October 1. Drop off for work is August 27 and 28. Artists are encouraged to submit online in advance.

For more information and to register work for the exhibit, visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on exhibitions, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.